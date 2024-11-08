The impending closure of a mental health service has been described as a “tragedy” by a mother who fears for her son’s future after it shuts.

Butterfly House, a supported living service in Lynn, will close in January amid a series of financial woes which bosses say make it impossible to run.

Butterfly House is set to close down in January

The charity and Norfolk County Council, which approves places at the facility, have pledged to support those who will have to find an alternative place to live.

But Nicola Johns, 57, whose son has been living at Butterfly House, is terrified he will be left “homeless”.

She says her son suffers with mental health issues as well as autism - and that the Lynn service, which is staffed 24/7, is the only place that can help him adequately with both.

Butterfly House provides supported accommodation for people aged between 18 and 30 with mental health issues

“I'm wondering what's going to happen to my son and the people who needed that opportunity to go forward in life,” Ms Johns said.

“They are being asked to go back on the streets. To me, that's wrong.

“These people need a voice. They need that place to be well again and to allow these people to have somewhere to turn.

“All the families of these people, they rely on these services. The services are all being cut because of funding and there's no reason why. Why is this place being shut?"

Butterfly House in Lynn will close down due to financial woes

Kirsty Pitcher, the CEO of The Benjamin Foundation, told the Lynn News that the charity made the “tough decision to give notice on Butterfly House”, and confirmed it will close in January.

“This is as a result of significant unfunded cost increases, in no short measure due to the post-Covid cost-of-living crisis, which means it is now impossible for the charity to deliver this service,” she said.

“The Benjamin Foundation are working closely with Norfolk County Council as they support the continuing care needs of current residents.”

A spokesperson for the county council added: “We are aware of The Benjamin Foundation’s decision to end provision at Butterfly House due to rising costs.

“We are working with the residents, their families and carers to ensure all those currently supported have been successfully moved into alternative suitable accommodation by January 2025.”

Ms Johns, however, is refusing to back down - and has been in touch with MPs who she hopes will plead her case to keep the service open.

They include North West Norfolk MP James Wild, Waveney Valley representative Adrian Ramsay, and South Norfolk MP Ben Goldsborough.

Ms Johns believes that even if Butterfly House is kept open for two more years, it would give people like her son the opportunity to “finish what they started”.

She also claims that the closure is a symptom of wider problems within Norfolk’s mental health support system, stating that her son has “fallen through every single loophole”.

“Butterfly House has given him the opportunity to go forward with his life,” she added.

“For that to actually be shut is a tragedy for other people who are going to suffer with the same problems. I can’t understand why it is being kept under wraps.”

Mr Wild told the Lynn News: “Constituents have raised concerns with me regarding the closure of Butterfly House and I have taken these up with Norfolk County Council on their behalf."