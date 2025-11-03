A group of visually-impaired people had the chance to get hands-on with crime and punishment history when they were treated to a special tour.

They were given special permission to touch exhibits at Lynn’s Old Gaol House, and after they had visited the medieval cells they were treated to a session handling a number of items in the town’s archive collection.

The visit was organised by sight loss charity Vision Norfolk and the Stories of Lynn Museum.

The group from Vision Norfolk in the gaol in King's Lynn

It was part of Vision Norfolk’s activities programme, which aims to help boost wellbeing and tackle the issue of social isolation among the visually impaired.

Museum learning and engagement officer Lizzie Joisce was on hand to bring the town’s crime and punishment history to life, telling stories of some of the notorious criminals who have found themselves incarcerated in the gaol over the centuries, as well as some of the gruesome crimes they committed.

In the handling session, participants were able to touch items such as handcuffs, a police whistle and a vintage truncheon.

A member of the group gets to grips with a vintage truncheon

“This was a fascinating couple of hours which really brought to life an aspect of our town which many of us were unaware of,” said Penny Whitby, West Norfolk hub co-ordinator for Vision Norfolk.

“It makes a huge difference to be able to touch the exhibits, and Lizzie’s commentary really brought the subject to life.”