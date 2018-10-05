A very close shave for King's Lynn Rev

A hospital chaplain is trying out a bald new look after braving the shave to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Rev Lee Gilbert, who supports patients and staff at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, had baked a cake for Macmillan Cancer Support last year.

But, this time around, he decided to go one better by having his head shaved for the charity.

The Rev Lee Gilbert after he braved the shave (4563177)

Hairdresser Zara Aldridge, owner of Bobtailz, which is based in the hospital, did the honours last Friday, September 28.

So far the Rev Gilbert has collected £400 as a result of the fund-shaver.

The Rev Lee Gilbert and Zara Aldridge, who owns Bobtailz, before the shave (4563175)

He said: “Macmillan Cancer Support do a fantastic job both in the community and here in the hospital.

“It is a brilliant cause and I would like to thank everyone who has donated and supported the event especially Zara for doing such a good job.”

If you would like to support Rev Gillbert’s fund-shaver and donate to Macmillan Cancer Support, visit https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/lee-gilbert