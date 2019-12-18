A ‘very sad day’ as West Norfolk clients say farewell to lunch club

Roughly 55 residents gathered in Lynn for the final time on Tuesday for a Christmas Party which signalled the end for a lunch club service.

Clients of the West Norfolk Pop-In at London Road Methodist Church enjoyed a two-course Christmas dinner before saying goodbye to staff and volunteers.

A lack of funding and trustees means the lunch club service, as well as exercise and knitting classes, will no longer survive.

West Norfolk Pop-In Club's Final Christmas Party before closing

Manageress Kate Lewis the club had received a huge offer from an anonymous client equating to £7,000 in a bid to keep the Pop-In going.

Mrs Lewis said: “If any prospective people wanted to take it on that would give them three-quarters already. It will never be the Pop-In again but I do think it is possible it could reform.”

She added that the offers of support were too late, and if they had been received “six months earlier” then the club may have survived.

As well as being cooked a special Christmas dinner free of charge on Tuesday, clients were also entered into a complimentary raffle.

And pupils from Year 5 and 6 at Greyfriars Academy also sang festive classics to the residents after their meal.

Volunteer Clive Moulton said: “Of course I will miss this and meeting all the people. They make us feel welcome. To get something like this today with the children singing is mind-blowing.”

Alan Wiley, 86, who joined the club with his wife Ivy over 25-years-ago said some clients will now try the Forget-Me-Not lunch club at Gaywood Church Rooms on Wednesdays instead.

During a presentation ceremony for volunteers and staff, Mr Wiley added: “It’s lovely to see a lot of people here. Christmas is a happy time but today is very sad because this is our last meal together.

“It breaks my heart to see it closing and I had a hell of a job trying to stop my wife from crying.”

John Parker, 85, said: “I have been coming here and looking forward to it every week and now it’s all gone.”

Seven volunteers and staff at the club were presented with a gift voucher by Mrs Lewis and trustees to reflect their years of service.

These were Sue Chapman, Alan Porter, Janet Cook, Kathy Brookes, Mary Large, Irene Twyman, Olive Ramshaw, Tina Gillespie and cook Sally Twyman.

Mrs Lewis was also presented with a gift of thanks as well for her efforts.

On Mrs Lewis’ dedication as manageress, the cook Sally Twyman said: “She works very hard as there is a lot of organisations and a lot of paperwork.”

Mrs Twyman prepared a Turkey dinner for the clients on Tuesday followed by a choice of Christmas Pudding or gateaux.

They then had mince pies to round off the meal.

Mrs Twyman said: “It’s nice to finish off on a high and I will miss cooking for them. They give me pleasure.

“All the food is local and the vegetables are all fresh. It has all been made here. Nothing is brought in.”

One client, Linda Gamble told the Lynn News: “Today has been very nice, especially seeing all the beautiful little children singing.

“It makes your day when you see something like that.”

Another client, who attends the knitting classes and did not wish to be named, added: “It’s been very good to come to knit and natter on a Tuesday morning.

“It’s a real shame it has to close down. It’s been nice for clients to talk to different people and let them have a nice lunch.”

Mrs Lewis added that the treasurer for the club has been ill.

She said: “I spoke to the treasurer and he has done his best to get him in touch with people to explain to them what they would need to do to start again.

“Yes we have had plenty of offers and the response has been brilliant but it has not materialised as people do not realise the intensity of what they are taking on.”

