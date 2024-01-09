It was certainly a day to remember for former King Edward VII (KES) Academy student Alina Ahsan when her hard work was rewarded by the King.

Last year, Alina, who now studies medicine at the University of Oxford, was declared the King’s Gold Medal Winner, a prestigious award given to a high-achieving KES student each year.

On Sunday, January 7, Alina, who lives in Lynn, was handed her medal by the King at Sandringham surrounded by family members and the vice principal at KES.

Alina receiving her medal from King Charles in Sandringham

After sitting her A-level exams last summer, Alina achieved top marks by getting A*AA and continued to persue her love for science in Oxford, where she hopes to follow in the footsteps of her mother Saadat Ahsan and become a doctor.

Alina said: “Meeting His Majesty King Charles in Sandringham House was a great honour and a very memorable occasion.

“Speaking with His Majesty about my interest in medicine and being an Oxford Student is a very special experience which I shall cherish and treasure forever.

Alina Ahsan has received the King's Gold Medal on Sunday

Alina Ahsan with her mother Dr Saadat Ahsan

“I would like to offer my sincere and utmost gratitude to KES for providing me with an intellectually stimulating and academically enriching environment which was invaluable in broadening my intellectual horizon.”