Three groups of pilgrims stopped off at Lynn’s historic Red Mount on their long journey to Walsingham

Members of the Northern and Midland legs of the Pilgrim Cross pilgrimage and a group from Manchester arrived at the town’s Walks on Wednesday.

The Northern leg had travelled 112 miles from Nottingham and the Midland leg 114 miles from Leicester.

Nottingham pilgrims on their way to Walsingham stopping off at the Red Mount. Picture: Gary Walker

The group travelling from Manchester and camping on route arrived ahead of the two official groups. They had decided to make the journey following in the footsteps of pilgrims from the 16th century and it was their first visit to the Red Mount before going on to camp at Sandringham.

The Pilgrim Cross pilgrims, between 25 and 30 in each group with ages ranging from 22 to 65 and over, carried a large cross, weighing 30kg, throughout their seven-day journey.

The groups visited the Red Mount Chapel for a short stopover before journeying on to complete their pilgrimage at the Shrine of Our Lady at Walsingham on Easter Friday.

Pilgrims who travelled from Manchester made a first time visit to the Red Mount. Picture: Gary Walker

This year the pilgrims were unable to use the West Lynn Ferry which is out of action until safety work has been completed and they arrived on foot from West Lynn via the Cut Bridge.

The first group from Nottingham were welcomed at the Red Mount by West Norfolk mayor, Cllr Paul Bland, and members of the Friends of The Walks, who provided welcome refreshments.

The 15th century Red Mount chapel was originally constructed as a way point for pilgrims travelling to Walsingham, arriving in Lynn on foot via the ferry or by ship from the continent. Walsingham was, at the time, the second most popular site for pilgrims in the country next to Canterbury.

Pilgrims from Leicester receive a warm welcome at Lynn's Red Mount from the mayor and Friends of The Walks. Picture: Gary Walker

Although pilgrimages were banned by Henry VIII at the time of the Reformation in 1537, it is nevertheless appropriate that the pilgrims, on this annual modern day pilgrimage, should visit Lynn’s historic 15th century chapel.

One of the stated aims of the pilgrims is to enjoy a mix of traditional and more modern elements including poetry and music outside of the Church tradition and after enjoying refreshments, they moved to the Red Mount’s upper chapel for a service and hymns, concluding with John Bunyan’s classic ‘To Be a Pilgrim’.