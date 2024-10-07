From a disgraced head teacher being jailed again to a woman biting a police officer, Norfolk courts have seen an array of offences this week.

It was a fairly quiet day at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday which saw two drink-drivers, a woman who bit a police officer and a teenager who was antagonising members of the public on a night out, all plead guilty to the offences.

The Lynn court also fixed a trial date for a 21-year-old who denied causing arson to the Majestic Cinema.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court

Over in Norwich, a disgraced head teacher was jailed again after he admitted sending persistent messages to education bosses.

At that court, a North Lynn man was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing after he admitted to attempting to communicate sexually with a child.

These are the people who faced justice last week…

Greg Hill leaves court in Norwich during his summer trial alongside barrister Mathew Dance

Disgraced head teacher jailed again after persistent messages in lead-up to trial

Greg Hill, who was head teacher at Lynn’s Howard Junior School, will face more time behind bars and pay compensation to the education bosses that he harassed.

Hill previously admitted three counts of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety.

The charges relate to messages he sent in the lead-up to a trial which found he had harassed Chloe Regester, a trainee teacher working under him at the school.

Hill sent the messages to Daniel Lambert, a senior Ofsted inspector, Paul Shanks, the CEO of the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust, and Philip Bugg, the vice principal of King’s Lynn Academy, between December last year and February this year.

He will pay £500 in compensation to each of them, and must do so by November 5.

He was also handed a four-week prison sentence for each offence, to be served consecutively.

Those 12 weeks will be served concurrently with the 20 weeks he is already spending in jail for harassing Ms Regester.

Paedophile remanded in custody after trying to communicate sexually with a child

Norwich Magistrates Court

North Lynn man Christopher Groom, 25, of Garden Court, appeared in Norwich Magistrates’ Court last Friday where he pleaded guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child and breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

Groom has been remanded in custody until his sentencing takes place on November 4 at Norwich Crown Court.

21-year-old to face trial after denying starting fire at cinema

Bins and part of a fence at Lynn's Majestic Cinema were destroyed

Tyler Pateman denied causing more than £2,000 worth of damage at Lynn’s Majestic Cinema on March 29 after a fire broke out to its commercial bins.

Pateman, of King’s Green, Fairstead, will return to Lynn Magistrates’ Court for trial on Tuesday, January 21 to face trial.

Woman in court after biting police officer

37-year-old Sadie Robertson admitted biting a police officer who visited her property in Middleton.

Police were initially called to the house to reports of concerns for a man’s welfare on August 10.

But Robertson, of Churchwood Close, tried to stop them from entering and was making threats before digging her teeth into the officer’s hand.

She was fined and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the police officer she bit.

Teenager banned from town centre after ‘antagonising’ public could not resist another night out

If Harvey Devitt stayed out of Lynn town centre on a weekend evening, he could have avoided coming to court.

However, the 18-year-old, of Walnut Avenue North in West Winch, broke the conditions of a police caution and was seen entering a town nightclub.

On May 25, he was seen on Norfolk Street in the early hours of the morning ‘antagonising’ members of the public and swearing at police officers.

He appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He was fined £150 for the offence.

Roofer was just over drink-drive limit when pulled over for speeding

Robbi King had been pulled over for speeding on the A10 in Downham, but officers soon found out he was just over the drink drive limit.

A blood test showed that King had 93mg of alcohol per litre of blood. The legal limit to drive is 80mg.

King, of New Road, Sawston in Cambridgeshire, was disqualified from driving for a year and fined £260.

Drink-driver seen acting drunk at petrol station with friends morning after night out

Barbara Nowosad thought she would be fine to drive the morning after a night of drinking with friends in Hunstanton.

However, the police were called when somebody reported seeing her and friends acting drunk at the BP Garage in Heacham.

She was pulled over and a breath test was carried out which came back with a reading of 75mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

Nowosad’s solicitor said that the 39-year-old, of Parker Drive in Leicester, is “full of remorse”.

Nowosad was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £120.