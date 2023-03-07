Editor Jeremy Ransome writes the weekly From The Newsroom column, and discusses the recent Mayor's Business Awards and the merger with YLP...

I had the pleasure of attending the Mayor’s Business Awards for the first time on Friday evening, and what a smashing occasion it was.

The historic and beautiful Alive Corn Exchange was an ideal venue for such a special occasion and it was wonderful to see so many people from West Norfolk’s business world decked out in their finery.

The Lynn News and Your Local Paper team with guests at the Mayor's Business Awards, from left: managing director Alan Taylor, MP James Wild, chief revenue officer Ricky Allen, operations manager Gary Bush, events manager Sharron Marriott, Lynn News editor Jeremy Ransome, reporter Lucy Carter, Mayor Lesley Bambridge, host David Blackmore, Your Local Paper editor Sue Irving and advertising executive Mark Stanford.

Right from the start, it was a fantastic occasion, with Lynn magician Josh Maddocks wowing guests with his superb tricks.

We then enjoyed a wonderful meal courtesy of the Bank House, with tables and centrepieces provided by another Lynn firm, Rudd Marquees.

Then it was down to the awards, with 11 worthy recipients winning trophies, courtesy of East Coast Signs and the Sandringham Estate.

We could all see the high quality of those shortlisted by videos which were shown, before award sponsors

revealed the worthy winners. There’s too many to list here, but they are all named on page three of today’s Lynn News, and we’re running a 24-page supplement, with loads of photos, in Friday’s paper.

Talking of business, many readers will have seen that Your Local Paper has joined Iliffe Media, the owners of the Lynn News.

Together, we will ensure that all three papers continue to serve the local community in their own important ways. YLP founder and new Iliffe director Alan Taylor spoke on the evening and was on the Lynn News table alongside operations manager Gary Bush and editor Sue Irving.

We welcome them with open arms and look forward to embracing one wonderful West Norfolk team.