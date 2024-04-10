A new dementia drop-in cafe has launched at a town care home to entertain, support and benefit its residents.

The launch of this cafe at Lynn’s Amberley Hall Care Home was attended by West Norfolk mayor Cllr Margaret Wilkinson, representatives from the Alzheimer’s Society as well as Amberley Hall residents and families.

Cllr Wilkinson, whose husband once resided at Amberley Hall, said: “This is amazing, a wonderful supportive initiative which will benefit the Lynn community.”

West Norfolk mayor, Margaret Wilkinson interacting with the community at the launch.

Athena Care Homes, which is a family-owned business, says it has found new ways to support and entertain their residents.

Athena Care Homes learning and development manager Tamara Duro organised activities for the launch including an interactive sensory Omi-table and a Singing for the Brain session. The kitchen staff also prepared many tasty cakes which were enjoyed by all.

An informative speech given to residents, the community and family and friends.

Amberley Hall’s new manager Jo Monaghan said: “We were delighted to see so many people attend our launch.

“Special thanks to the mayor for joining us and spending time talking to our guests and residents.”

Following the launch, the Dementia Cafe will continue to offer support, companionship and fun activities with another session taking place on Friday from 10am until midday, then every two weeks. A series of informative speakers are also lined up.

A resident of the care home enjoying the sweet treats provided by the kitchen staff.

West Norfolk mayor, Margaret Wilkinson chatting to residents.

West Norfolk mayor, Margaret Wilkinson chatting to residents.

As well as this, on alternate Fridays, the care home hosts Singing for the Brain sessions at 10.30am.

Family and friends are also welcome to take part and enjoy a singalong.

Reporting by Lola Jackson