A man has warned that “some young lad is going to die” after recovering from a motorcycle accident himself.

Ron Gowler, 78, was driving his motorbike around a bend on Edward Benefer Way in Lynn, just after passing the St Nicholas Retail Park, on August 13 when he passed over some “loose bits of road”.

He had previously spent his day at the Mods and Rockers Classic Scooter and Motorbike Meet on the Tuesday Market Place – but ended it in Norfolk and Norwich Hospital after his Harley-Davidson rolled and he came off it.

Ron Gowler is worried for motorcyclists driving along Edward Benefer Way

Two of his fingers were dislocated, while he also suffered damage to the back of his hand and injuries to his knee – leading to physiotherapy sessions in the weeks since.

And now, he is worried that a worse fate could meet another motorcyclist if they are not careful.

“Some young lad is going to go through that turn and bloody kill himself,” Mr Gowler said.

“For a start, I want the place cleaned. I want the road cleaned. It (loose parts of the road) has been there for so long.”

Mr Gowler, who lives at South Wootton Road, has urged Norfolk County Council’s highways team to inspect the road.

However, a council spokesperson said its team has not received any reports of concerns about the issue or Edward Benefer Way.

They have therefore encouraged Mr Gowler to raise a concern on its website at https://www.norfolk.gov.uk/roads-and-transport/roads/report-a-problem#roadicons so it can be properly assessed.