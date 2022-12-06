A major road in Lynn has been closed this morning due to an overturned lorry.

Emergency services were called to the A149 at about 10.49am to reports a lorry, which was laden with 144 tonnes of wood, was on its side on the Knights Hill roundabout and diesel spilling.

Lynn Police said access along the A149 between the roundabout and Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital was closed.

A police spokesperson said no injuries have been reported and the road will be closed for "some time", with firefighters also on the scene.

The AA Traffic Planner suggests there is slow traffic in the area around the Knights Hill roundabout.