A17 between King’s Lynn and Clenchwarton remains closed after crash

By Kris Johnston
Published: 14:51, 24 July 2025
 | Updated: 14:56, 24 July 2025

The A17 remains closed following a crash this morning.

A stretch of the main road between Lynn’s Pullover roundabout and the A17 between Tilney All Saints and Clenchwarton is shut.

A police spokesperson has confirmed that a two-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.51am.

The A17 remains closed between Lynn and the stretch at Tilney All Saints and Clenchwarton. Picture: Google Maps
Emergency services remain on the scene as investigations take place.

“Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes,” a West Norfolk Police statement said.

