A17 between King’s Lynn and Clenchwarton remains closed after crash
Published: 14:51, 24 July 2025
| Updated: 14:56, 24 July 2025
The A17 remains closed following a crash this morning.
A stretch of the main road between Lynn’s Pullover roundabout and the A17 between Tilney All Saints and Clenchwarton is shut.
A police spokesperson has confirmed that a two-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.51am.
Emergency services remain on the scene as investigations take place.
“Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes,” a West Norfolk Police statement said.