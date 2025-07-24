The A17 remains closed following a crash this morning.

A stretch of the main road between Lynn’s Pullover roundabout and the A17 between Tilney All Saints and Clenchwarton is shut.

A police spokesperson has confirmed that a two-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.51am.

The A17 remains closed between Lynn and the stretch at Tilney All Saints and Clenchwarton. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services remain on the scene as investigations take place.

“Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes,” a West Norfolk Police statement said.