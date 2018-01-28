A47 closed after serious crash at Tilney All Saints

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a serious crash on the A47 between Lynn and Wisbech.

Police say the incident near Tilney All Saints and the westbound side is being closed as a result.

There are no details as yet of casualties, but one eyewitness reports several emergency vehicles at the scene.

In a Twitter post within the last few minutes, Highways England said: “This is likely to be a lengthy closure based on the information we’re receiving so please plan ahead and consider alternative routes.”

Motorists travelling westbound are being advised to divert off the A47 at the Hardwick roundabout and use the A10, A1122 and A1101.

Drivers heading east are being advised to turn off the A47 at the A1101 junction and head through Wisbech to join the eastbound A17 at Long Sutton, before rejoining the A47 at the Pullover roundabout.

The agency says: “Please be aware that both diversion routes are quite lengthy (approx 22 miles) and comprise of rural roads. Therefore road users should allow extra time for their journeys if planning on travelling in this area.”

More details as we get them.