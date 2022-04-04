A47 closed following King's Lynn crash

Drivers are being urged to avoid the A47 at Lynn following a crash earlier this morning.

The route is currently closed between the Pullover and Hardwick roundabouts and police have taken to social media to ask motorists to find an alternative route.

Reports suggest the collision involved a car and a scooter and happened on the westbound side of the road at around 4am.

Police on the scene of an RTC - Norfolk Police accident sign. (55699225)

The incident is already causing congestion on other nearby routes, according to AA Roadwatch.