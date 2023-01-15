A 51-mile diversion was in place on Saturday evening/Sunday morning after a stretch of the A47 was closed following a serious collision.

The road was closed both ways between the A1101 at Wisbech and the A17 near Lynn as police investigation work took place at scene.

Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, Police, Firefighters and Ambulance were all in attendance, and a person was cut free from a vehcle. The long diversion was put in place because of weight limits on surrounding roads and the location of the collision.

A stretch of the A47 was closed between Lynn and Wisbech. Photo: Google Street View

The road had reopened by 8am on Sunday.