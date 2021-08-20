Drivers are being urged to avoid one of the main routes around Lynn this lunchtime, amid reports of traffic queuing for up to four miles following a crash.

One person has been injured after a collision on the westbound A47, close to the Saddlebow roundabout.

And police have warned that, while the road is now partially open again, with the town snarled up, delays are likely to continue for some time.

An incident has closed the westbound A47 at Lynn.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said a short time ago that their officers were called just after 11am today to reports of a collision involving a Nissan Note and a Ford Fiesta.

She said one person had been taken to hospital by paramedics, adding: "One lane has now reopened and police remain on scene while we wait for the vehicles to be recovered.

"There is heavy traffic in the area so we would ask people to avoid the area if they can."

King's Lynn Town Grid Locked due to accident on Pullover Road.. (50424695)

AA Roadwatch has reported four-mile tailbacks following the crash and the incident is also causing long delays on other nearby routes including the A10 and A149.

And the Lynx bus company has warned that all of its services may be subject to delays because of the incident.

