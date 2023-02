A lane of the A47 in Lynn is blocked this afternoon after an incident involving a car and two lorries.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at the Pullover roundabout at about 3pm.

She said no injuries had been reported, and it was a damage-only incident.

As of 4.45pm, police remained on the scene.