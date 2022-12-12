One lane of a dual carriageway in Lynn was closed this morning due to a broken down vehicle.

Police were on the scene of the incident on the A47 at Saddlebow, on the Norwich-bound side of the road, at around 8.55am.

In a post on King's Lynn Police's Twitter account, officers asked motorists to drive carefully.

According to the AA Traffic Planner, there were slight delays in the area.

The road had reopened by 11.11am.