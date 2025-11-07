A busy major road will be closed overnight until next March to allow new street lighting to be installed.

The A47 will be closed from the Pullover roundabout on the outskirts of King’s Lynn to the Shoreboat roundabout at Tilney All Saints from Monday, November 17 to March 20 between 8pm to 6am.

National Highways has said the timescale is weather permitting and once work is complete “drivers will benefit from the A47 remaining in a safe and serviceable condition”.

The A47 Pullover Road at Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The existing street lighting will be removed and replaced with new lighting.

The agency has said for safety reasons, the road will need to be closed overnight and traffic diverted.

This will mean lengthy routes for drivers following the official diversion which will send traffic heading to Wisbech to the Hardwick Roundabout, on to the A10 towards Denver and the A1122 to Outwell and Wisbech before rejoining the A47.

Traffic heading from Wisbech to Lynn will be diverted in the opposite direction - the A1101 to Outwell, A1122 to Denver and the A10 to the Hardwick to re-join the A47.

However, local drivers will be aware of other ways to get to their destinations which could see extra traffic making its way through villages including those off the A17 and in the Saddlebow and St Germans directions.

The stretch being upgraded is now subject to the new 50mph limit with average speed cameras which were installed a few months ago.

Work is currently ongoing to upgrade traffic lights at the Hardwick Roundabout which is expected to be completed in February. The roundabout remains open but Highways has said some closures will be necessary in January.