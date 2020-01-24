A47 re-opens following serious King's Lynn crash

Diversions have been lifted following a serious crash which closed the A47 for several hours this morning.

The route between the Saddlebow and Hardwick roundabouts re-opened a short time ago, having been shut following a collision between a lorry and a bicycle shortly after 6am.

The incident led to long queues on surrounding routes including the A17 and the old A17 through West Lynn and Clenchwarton.

So far, no details of casualties have been released.

