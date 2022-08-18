Home   News   Article

A47 in King's Lynn shut at Hardwick slip roads, Saddlebow and Constitution Hill roundabouts after police called to incident

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 12:35, 18 August 2022
 | Updated: 12:35, 18 August 2022

A number of sections of the A47 in Lynn have been shut today as emergency services deal with an ongoing incident.

The A47 is currently closed at the Hardwick on-slip and off-slip, and Saddlebow and Constitution Hill roundabouts.

According to the AA traffic map, there are severe delays of 18 minutes around the A47.

More as we get it.

