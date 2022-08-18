A47 in King's Lynn shut at Hardwick slip roads, Saddlebow and Constitution Hill roundabouts after police called to incident
Published: 12:35, 18 August 2022
| Updated: 12:35, 18 August 2022
A number of sections of the A47 in Lynn have been shut today as emergency services deal with an ongoing incident.
The A47 is currently closed at the Hardwick on-slip and off-slip, and Saddlebow and Constitution Hill roundabouts.
According to the AA traffic map, there are severe delays of 18 minutes around the A47.
More as we get it.