Part of the A47 in Lynn will be closed this weekend while essential repair work is undertaken on a bridge damaged in a crash.

The A47 westbound will be shut between the Hardwick and Pullover roundabouts from Saturday night until Monday.

National Highways East has warned motorists of the closure, which will start at 8pm on Saturday, with the road reopening at 5am on Monday.

“We are carrying out most of the work overnight to keep any disruption to a minimum,” a spokesperson said.

“Please allow more time to complete your journey, and check your route before travelling.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding while we carry out these essential bridge repairs.”

National Highways East has suggested the following diversion route to those travelling westbound on the A47 towards Pullover Roundabout:

- exit the A47 at Hardwick Roundabout onto the A10

- continue on the A10 towards Denver and exit the A10 onto the A1122

- follow the A1122 through Outwell to the A1101

- at Wisbech Roundabout, turn right to rejoin the A47 towards Pullover Roundabout or turn left to continue westbound on the A47