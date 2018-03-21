A47 upgrade ‘will help whole region’, says mayor

Upgrading the A47 will provide a major economic boost for the whole of East Anglia, one of the region’s most senior political leaders has claimed.

A new campaign, demanding a commitment to fund dualling of the entire route in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, was launched in Lynn on Monday.

And the cause has now been backed by James Palmer, mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough combined authority, which is already looking at ways of improving the route.

The new Just Dual It campaign is calling on the government to commit to funding full dualling of the 115 mile stretch of the A47 between Peterborough and Lowestoft by 2030.

At present, officials estimate that just over half of that distance is covered by single carriageway sections, such as that between Lynn’s Hardwick roundabout and the A1122 junction at Swaffham.

Mr Palmer said: “I am very keen that the Combined Authority works with the campaign to upgrade this crucial road to a standard that will help unlock the economic future of the northern part of East Anglia.

“This dangerous road is crying out for full dualling, with clear benefits to be gained for residents and businesses of Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and beyond.”

Last year, the combined authority commissioned a feasibility study to look at dualling the section between the end of the current dual carriageway section at Walton Highway and the junction with the A16 near Peterborough. Its findings are expected shortly.

Mr Palmer has previously argued that a £300 million package of upgrades to the A47, which were announced nearly four years ago and have still yet to start, do not go far enough.