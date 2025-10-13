Nightclub owners are set to take over a venue which has been lying empty for more than a year.

The Street Bar & Restaurant on Lynn’s High Street shut its doors back in June 2024, and has been vacant ever since.

However, bosses at Bar One Hundred, on Norfolk Street, announced on Friday that they will be taking it on.

Bar One Hundred is set to take over The Street in Lynn. Picture: Alice Hobbs

It is unclear what the plans are for the building, but the business has confirmed that manager Elly Mewes will be part of the team and that Bar One Hundred will not be shutting down.

“We hope she’s as good at painting as she is at pulling pints,” a spokesperson said.

“None of this would be possible without her hard work and determination at Bar One Hundred. She is the glue that holds it all together.”

The business has confirmed that Bar One Hundred will remain open. Picture: Google Maps

This will be welcome news amid concerns over the “dead end” of Lynn’s High Street.

A number of businesses have closed in recent years - most recently, Smiths the Bakers shut up shop.

Bar One Hundred has been approached for comment.