Home   News   Article

Abandoned trailer found near King's Lynn

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 15:35, 03 June 2019
 | Updated: 15:36, 03 June 2019

Police are asking for people to get in touch if they have lost their trailer.

An abandoned trailer was found near King's Lynn on Saturday afternoon.

Posting on social media, King's Lynn Police said: "Ifor William's trailer found abandoned today near Kings Lynn. If you think this could be yours please get in touch."

Call 101, quoting the reference 01062019-132 if this is your trailer.

This trailer was found abandoned near King's Lynn on Saturday
This trailer was found abandoned near King's Lynn on Saturday

COMMENTS
()

Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.

People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.

Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.

 

Terms of Comments

We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.

If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE