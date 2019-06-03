Abandoned trailer found near King's Lynn
Police are asking for people to get in touch if they have lost their trailer.
An abandoned trailer was found near King's Lynn on Saturday afternoon.
Posting on social media, King's Lynn Police said: "Ifor William's trailer found abandoned today near Kings Lynn. If you think this could be yours please get in touch."
Call 101, quoting the reference 01062019-132 if this is your trailer.
