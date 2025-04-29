The College of West Anglia has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted following a four-day inspection.

Following the rigorous inspection across the Lynn and Downham campuses - as well as in Wisbech and Cambridge - the Government watchdog judged the college to be good overall and across all eight areas inspected

These included quality of education, leadership and management, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, education programmes for young people, adult learning programmes, apprenticeships, and provision for learners with high needs.

Alison Barber (head of faculty for land based studies), Sarah Anstiss (head of apprenticeships and work based learning) and Kerry Heathcote (deputy CEO/ vice principal curriculum and quality) with Max Haynes, Chloe Dunkley, Kieran Larkin, and Emily Rolfe. Picture: College of West Anglia

Ofsted identified that the college “understands the needs of the region” and “responds positively and rapidly to ensure that the curriculum offer meets the diverse needs of their learners and apprentices”.

Inspectors also found that “leaders and staff have created a welcoming and inclusive environment for learners and apprentices” in which learners “feel safe, accepted and have a sense of belonging”.

Meanwhile, “staff have developed a supportive and encouraging culture, where learners and apprentices develop the positive traits they need to flourish”.

Principal David Pomfret with Plumbing students Harvey Feller and Jack Arnold, who made the copper 'Good' sign. Picture: College of West Anglia

The report also highlights the college’s strength in supporting learners with special educational needs and, in particular, those with high needs who “thrive in the college, achieve well and develop friendships”.

Principal David Pomfret said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive such positive endorsement of the work we are doing at CWA to support our learners, employers, and the wider community.

“During their visit, the Ofsted team conducted numerous lesson observations and discussions with staff, students, parents, and external stakeholders. Feedback from inspectors consistently noted the supportive and inclusive culture that permeates all CWA campuses.

“I am particularly proud they recognised the high quality of support and encouragement our dedicated staff provide to our diverse learning community - empowering our learners and apprentices to achieve their educational and career goals.

Principal David Pomfret and lecturer Darren Freeman with Wisbech-based Mechanical Engineering students Charley Giffen, Ryszard Mydlowski, Harry Brice, Tiago Hissengo, Harry Raven, Taran Lally, and Harvey Wright. Picture: College of West Anglia

“Given the size and diversity of our student population, and the breadth of courses and subjects we offer at CWA, achieving and maintaining consistently high quality across five locations in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire is no mean feat.

“To receive such a positive judgement of quality and consistency across all aspects of the inspection is a testament to the dedication and hard work of all CWA staff.”