A motion from the Reform Party to scrap all the borough council’s contributions to net zero policies was withdrawn at the last minute.

At West Norfolk Council’s full meeting last night, Reform councillor Julian Kirk was expected to call for the authority to get rid of all of its environmental targets.

However, Cllr Kirk asked if the matter could be put back until January so amendments to his proposal could be made.

Cllr Julian Kirk made the proposal to scrap net zero on West Norfo

The motion, which became available for the public to see last week, stated that council funds used towards reaching environmental targets could be used to protect the “poorest and most vulnerable residents”.

But since the controversial proposal has come to light, many have shown their opposition to Cllr Kirk’s views, including the leader of the council, Alistair Beales.

Cllr Beales reassured councillors and members of the public at the meeting on Thursday that when the motion returns in January, it will be “debated and argued against”.

West Norfolk Council leader Alistair Beales said that a future motion would be debated

“I can reassure you that this administration has no intention of removing the net zero strategy,” Cllr Beales said.

“I will urge that a similar motion would be debated and argued against. There is something of an absurdity in what was proposed.

“If we gambled with such things as climate change, we would be mad. We will do everything in our power to continue on the path of the previous administration.”

The council leader was asked by Conservative councillor Stuart Dark to reassure others on the authority’s stance on net zero.

Net zero is the point where the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced is balanced by the amount removed from the atmosphere. This has a target of being completed by 2035.

“I hoped I would never see residents concerned about our response to climate change again,” Cllr Dark said.

The motion attracted concerned members of the public to attend yesterday’s meeting.

Members of Lynn and West Norfolk Extinction Rebellion peacefully protested outside of Lynn Town Hall

Lynn and West Norfolk’s Extinction Rebellion gathered outside the town hall to peacefully demonstrate and express opposition to Reform’s “climate-wrecking motion”.

“West Norfolk is one of the most vulnerable places in Britain to climate change, not just from sea level rise but also inland flooding, droughts, heatwaves and even wildfires,” Dr Charlie Gardner, a conservation scientist from Ashwicken, said.

“The threats are getting worse and worse, and studies show that taking action to decarbonise now will be much cheaper than doing nothing and suffering the consequences.

Extinction Rebellion is against Julian Kirk's proposal

“Just after world leaders gathered in Brazil to discuss accelerating action on climate change, it’s shocking that Reform is trying to take us in the wrong direction and undo the important progress already made by our council.”

Robert Shippey from Downham, a member of Extinction Rebellion, added: “90% of Reform’s funding over recent years has come from dirty energy interests, people invested in oil companies.

“We want our council to be doing what’s right for our towns and our region, not what’s right for the oil industry. This is completely wrong.”

Members of the borough council’s Labour Party have been vocal in their concerns about Cllr Kirk’s proposal.

Plaques were held up by concerned members of Extinction Rebellion over Julian Kirk's proposal

Cllr Steve Everett said: said: “Reform didn’t withdraw the motion - they legged it the moment they realised it wouldn’t survive contact with reality.

“It was really heartening to see so many members of the public turn up in support of net zero and to hear our debate on an issue they feel passionate about.

“It was disappointing that Cllr Kirk withdrew the motion at the last minute, thus preventing the issue from being debated.”

Steve Everett is against Cllr Kirk’s motion

Labour believes Reform’s ideas “do not make any sense” and would cost residents more money rather than less.

Cllr Deborah Heneghan, deputy leader of the Labour group, said: “We are somewhat surprised that the motion was claimed to be aimed at protecting vulnerable people.

“This comes from a party that wants to privatise the NHS, cut the minimum wage for young people and voted against workers’ rights. Scrapping net zero is unthinkable and irresponsible, and not something the Labour group could ever support.”