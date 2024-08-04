An “abusive” 58-year-old was spotted driving away from a pub despite having a few drinks.

James Sibley appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted driving while above the specified alcohol limit as well as driving without any insurance.

On June 5, a member of the public called the police saying that Sibley was drunk and had been “abusive” to them at the pub before leaving the venue in a car.

Police found the distinct-looking left-hand-drive Volvo that was described by a member of the public on the A148 in Little Snoring.

Sibley was sitting in the car with the keys in the ignition. He refused to comply with a breath test, and was arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre.

He refused to give his details to the police, but eventually provided an evidential reading of 96mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The drink-drive limit is 35mcg.

Sibley has a number of previous driving convictions on his record, including a failure to provide a specimen for analysis in France in 2019.

In mitigation, Andrew Cogan said that Sibley came to the UK from France for a “fresh start”.

“He is trying to address the issues that lead to drinking. He came back to the UK from France for a fresh start,” the solicitor said.

Sibley, of Melton Park in Melton Constable, was disqualified from driving for 30 months and fined £200.

He will also pay a victim surcharge of £80 and court costs of £45.