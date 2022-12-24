MP James Wild's weekly column

Improving education is the best investment we can make to give young people the chance to realise their potential. So it is welcome news that Lynn’s King Edward VII Academy has been selected as one of the latest 239 schools to benefit from the Government’s ten-year School Rebuilding Programme.

Funding for KES (pictured) will ensure pupils benefit from a state-of-the-art canteen and replace the current inadequate facilities. KES’ selection comes after Smithdon High School was included in the last round of the programme.

The U19 pitch at KES.

Buildings are important and pupils in Gayton are also enjoying their new £6 million school. But it is teachers and support staff who have the incredible responsibility to help young people realise their potential.

Recent Ofsted reports have recognised their successes including at Springwood, while inspectors found that given the improvements at Whitefriars it could be judged outstanding in a future report. Where some schools have received inadequate reports, I’ve met with the Regional School Commissioner as well as speaking directly to the school about their turnaround plans.

Frustratingly the Christmas present I know people across West Norfolk wanted and I called on the Health Secretary to deliver – a new QEH – has been delayed again as QEH’s acting chief executive has set out. Lord Markham, the Health Minister leading the new hospitals programme said last week in a speech that: “We’ve got the issues around RAAC hospitals which we need to build into the programme, and there’s a certain urgency about those as well.”

North West Norfolk MP James Wild

On timing he said: “In the new year we can start to set out the timetable for the whole programme. We’re just waiting for some final decisions on the RAAC hospitals.”

Following that speech, I spoke to him directly to underline the strength and urgency of our case. He confirmed that he and the Health Secretary are committed to sorting RAAC. With strong MP, councillor, and local community support the campaign continues to get that decision early in the new year.

Another issue I have been pursuing is getting energy price support for those in park homes or who use heating oil and a new scheme was announced this week.

House of Commons

In January, an online application will open for those who haven’t yet benefitted from the £400 grant and a helpline will also be available. Payments to households that meet eligibility criteria – including getting energy through a commercial contract or off-grid – will be made by councils. The £200 Alternative Fuel Payment for those using fuels such as heating oil will see most payments made in February through electricity suppliers. Households which do not receive automatic payments will be able to apply.

I was delighted to join the carol service at St. Mary’s Church, Titchwell on Sunday to give a reading.

It was a lovely service replicated in villages across our area. Churches and pubs are at the heart of communities, and as you enjoy a Christmas drink, please support your local pubs. The closure of the Black Horse in Castle Rising is a sad sign of the pressure publicans face with higher costs. By freezing alcohol duty for another six months the Treasury will help pubs, breweries, and other businesses – and of course customers.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to Lynn News readers!