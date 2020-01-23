Accident involving moped and car on Hardwick Road
Emergency services have been called to an accident involving a moped and car on Hardwick Road in King's Lynn this afternoon.
One lane is currently closed according to a police spokeswoman.
She said the police were called to Hardwick Road at 3.49pm to reports of a car versus moped collision.
Two fire appliances are on the scene, while a ambulance service spokeswoman said two ambulances and an ambulance officer were sent.
Crews remain at the scene.
The air ambulance has also been called.
Norfolk Police posted on social media at 4.35pm saying the A47 is closed in both directions following an accident at the roundabout.
The moped rider came to rest in a ditch off the slip road and has injuries to his leg. However the extent of the injuries are not known at this stage.
