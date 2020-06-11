Home   News   Article

Accident involving police car in King's Lynn

By Ben Hardy
Published: 13:46, 11 June 2020
 | Updated: 14:32, 11 June 2020

Emergency services have been called to an accident involving a police car in Lynn earlier this afternoon (Thursday, June 11).

A police car was driving along London Road responding to an emergency call when the collision happened. This took place at the junction of Railway Road and Blackfriars Road.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "There was a collision between a Saab and a police car at the junction of Blackfriars Road, at 12.04pm.

