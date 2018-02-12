Accidental death verdict recorded into death of King’s Lynn motorcycle racer

A verdict of accidental death has been recorded at the inquest of Lynn motorcycle racer Mark Fincham.

Mark, who was 37, suffered fatal injuries while competing in a Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship race at the Thruxton circuit in Hampshire last August.

An inquest into his death, which was held in Winchester today, was told he had lost control of his machine and fallen onto the track, where he was then struck by another competitor.

Mark, a former Royal Marine who overcame the amputation of part of his leg following a road accident in 2007 to fulfil his racing dream, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hundreds of riders, many of whom travelled to West Norfolk from around the country, subsequently joined the cortege on its journey to his funeral at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaywood, following an appeal from his family.