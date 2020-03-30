Accommodation found for homeless people in West Norfolk to allow them to self-isolate

Accommodation has been found for all homeless people in West Norfolk over the weekend to allow them to self-isolate, council officials have said.

All local authorities across the UK, including West Norfolk Council, were contacted by the Government last week to urge them to ensure everybody was inside and safe by the weekend, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

Yesterday a council spokesperson said accommodation had been found for everyone and they had or were being moved into it.

A homeless person (14134778)

On Friday, the council confirmed that they had received the correspondence from the Government and had taken part in a conference call with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The spokesperson said that Lynn’s Travelodge was one of the venues it was speaking with, following the announcement.

“We are working as quickly as we can to find appropriate accommodation for homeless people and those in shelters and hostels so that they can effectively self-isolate,” they said.

“With our partners we are working to bring forward as many properties as possible as soon as possible.

“We are currently liaising with Travelodge as they have suitable accommodation which is ideally located in King’s Lynn.”

Read more CoronavirusKings Lynn