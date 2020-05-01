Home   News   Article

Accommodation found for woman living in tent in grounds of King's Lynn chapel

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 10:00, 01 May 2020

A woman who was staying in a tent in a Lynn churchyard during the coronavirus pandemic has been found accommodation, officials have said.

The tent was first spotted in the grounds of St Nicholas’ Chapel last week, but on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for West Norfolk Council said the person living in it had been accommodated – although the tent remained in situ.

Since the Government called on all local authorities across the UK to find suitable accommodation for homeless people during the Covid-19 crisis on March 27, West Norfolk Council, working with partners including the Purfleet Trust and Alive West Norfolk, have found 34 people a place to stay.

