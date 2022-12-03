Mapus-Smith and Lemmon, a firm of chartered accountants, with offices in Lynn, Downham and Wisbech, will be fundraising tomorrow for the Purfleet Trust.

The charity was set up in 1993 to provide help for single homeless people in Lynn and West Norfolk.

Tomorrow, members of staff from the company will be taking part in a sleep-out.

Employees of the firm will be sleeping outside and braving the cold to experience the challenges which homeless people face on a daily basis.

Sharon Edwards, partner at Mapus-Smith and Lemmon said: “We are raising money throughout the year for our chosen charity of the year, the Purfleet Trust.

“We chose them as we wanted to support a local charity and the Purfleet Trust provides such vital support to the single homeless people of Lynn and West Norfolk.

“We have around 50 members of staff and all have been involved in at least one fundraising activity during the course of the year.”

“Some of them are taking part in the sleep out.

“We expect this to be a difficult challenge but hope to gain an understanding of some of the difficulties faced by homeless people every day.

“We have held a variety of fundraising events during the year.

“These included GEAR, which is a 10k race around Lynn, a quiz night, bingo, dress down days and a car wash.

“So far we have raised nearly £2,500. It would be wonderful if we could get this above £3,000.”

Visit Just Giving by searching for Mapus-Smith and Lemmon LLP Fundraising for Purfleet Trust for 2022.