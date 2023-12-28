An accountant firm has presented a cheque worth thousands to a cause which it chose as its charity of the year.

Mapus-Smith & Lemmon, which has offices in Lynn, Downham and Wisbech, has been busy hosting events to raise money for its chosen charity, The Purfleet Trust, since 2022.

Through car washes, quizzes, bingo, runs, dress-down days and a big December sleepout, the firm has raised £4,000 which will go towards support for the homeless.

Vikkie Ely, Sharon Edwards, Chloe Savory, Angela Middleton (Purfleet Trust), Jess Boer and PaulFarrow. Picture: Mapus-Smith & Lemmon

Staff gave the cheque to Angela Middleton from the trust.

Senior partner Paul Farrow said: “We chose The Purfleet Trust as we wanted to support a local charity and they provide such vital support to the homeless and most vulnerable people of Lynn and West Norfolk.

“Some of the fundraising events were quite challenging but we are pleased with the amount of money that we were able to raise for such a fantastic cause.”