Members of Tydd St Giles Golf Club donated a cheque for £1,428.73 to the Cancer Care and Treatment Centre at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The cheque was presented to charity fundraising executive Laurence Morlaas by the golf club’s ladies section, following its Christmas lunch.

Ladies captain Jackie Maton said to the team: “Thank you all for your generosity and your support of good causes throughout my year as captain.”

Picture: SUPPLIED