Achievements celebrated as Queen presents prizes to West Norfolk youngsters

It was a day of celebrating achievements on Sunday, as the Queen presented prizes to dozens of youngsters during a service at West Newton Church.

A total of 21 children of the Sandringham Group Sunday School and members of the children’s choir received books from the Queen at the prizegiving service in West Newton Church.

Members of the Sunday school group performed a short play during the service called Searching for Jesus.

Prize giving at West Newton Church. (6933908)

Following the prizegiving, parents and children gathered in West Newton Village Hall where the youngsters took part in another short performance.

The choir at West Newton Church. (6933909)

Former King Edward VII (KES) Academy student Cornel Micu, who achieved the top A-Level results at the academy’s sixth form last year, was also awarded

for his efforts and was presented with the Queen’s Gold Medal award.

Cornel was accompanied by members of his family and KES Academy assistant principal Chris Teanby for the important day.

Cornel, who is now studying an MSC in Computing (Artificial Intelligence) at Imperial College London, was presented with the Gold Medal by the Queen, in a tradition celebrating the achievements of the best scholar at King Edward VII, today based on A-Level results, dating back to 1864.

Around 100 members of the public gathered outside of West Newton Church to see the Queen, 92, walk to the nearby village hall where celebrations continued.

The monarch received flowers from some of those who had waited out in the sun and chatted to a number of the well-wishers along the way.

The Queen, who arrived at Sandringham shortly before Christmas, will return to London in the next few days after her break in West Norfolk, which will chiefly be remembered for the car crash involving her husband, the 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh.