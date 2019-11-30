Achievements celebrated at King's Lynn college's staff awards ceremony

Staff at Lynn’s College of West Anglia (CWA) were recognised for their work at the organisation’s annual awards on Wednesday.

Over 100 members of staff attended the event, which took place at the Duke’s Head Hotel, and 27 awards were given for a variety of achievements.

Katrina Wasteney, lecturer in the learning practice, won overall employee of the year award at the ceremony and took home another award for special award for outstanding contribution during the last academic year.

CWA staff awards 2019: All award-winners and runners-up from the evening. (22763954)

Richard Bradley, head of faculty for business, humanities, science and computing, said:

“As a member of the learning practice, managers and teaching staff in the faculty have felt the benefit of Katrina’s assistance and value her commitment to supporting them in improving teaching and learning across the area.

"She has also supported individuals with valuable feedback and practical help.

CWA staff awards 2019: CWA Principal David Pomfret with Employee of the Year, Katrina Wasteney (22763889)

"Katrina has shown she is a massive asset for CWA and more importantly, the staff and students who benefit from her professional help.”

CWA principal, David Pomfret, said: “Tonight we have recognised the outstanding achievements of the brilliant staff who work at the college, all of whom contribute to its success in a variety of different ways.”

The winners of the awards were:

Excellence in teaching & learning: winner – Ellie Lake – lecturer in animal care; winner - Steven White – lecturer in English; runner up – Domminie Wright – lecturer in care King's Lynn

Course director of the year: winner – Hannah Barrett – lecturer in animal care; winner – Michael Boyce – lecturer in humanities; runner up – Billy Pightling – lecturer in construction and plumbing King's Lynn

Business support employee of the year: winner – Katharine Levy – learning resource coordinator; winner – Mandy Lakey – partnership and business liaison supervisor; runner up – Jenny Norton – MI team leader

Team of the year: winner – hair & beauty; runner up – student advisors and mental health support

New employee of the year: winner – Grace Jones – public relations and events; runner up – Jana Prihoda – MIS assistant

Special award for outstanding contribution during the last academic year: winner – Katrina Wasteney – lecturer in the learning practice; runner up – Gemma Doughty – workplacement and careers coordinator foundation

Support in the learning environment: winner – Amanda Scarborough – workplacement and careers coordinator landbased; runner up – Su Rix – foundation LSO supervisor

Unsung hero: winners: Matty Jessop – TSO media; Belinda Marshall – cleaner at Cambridge; Donna Herbert – property services administrator; Ellen Gooding – faculty administrator – creative arts and foundation; Ray Mason – head security officer; Sue Brown – energy and environment officer; Tim Richardson – lecturer in maths;

Manager of the year: winner – Donna Woodruff – programme manager, animal care; runner-up – Adam Thompsett – head of property services

Employee of the year: Katrina Wasteney – lecturer in the learning practice.