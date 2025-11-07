Pageants are empowering and all about making a difference, says 20-year-old student Millie Suiter, who has just been crowned Miss Norfolk.

Lynn born and bred, Millie was given the title after winning the wildcard round at the recent Miss Manchester final, as to compete in the upcoming Miss England contest, participants must have a regional title.

The first Miss Norfolk since 2018, the Manchester University acting student will represent her county on November 20 and 21 at the Grand Station in Wolverhampton.

Millie Suiter is the new Miss Norfolk

Millie, who attended Springwood High School in Lynn, started competing in beauty pageants just last year after being scouted at work and said: “It feels very surreal. I am excited. I’m going to go out there with the attitude of as long as I do my best, do Norfolk proud, but most importantly do myself proud, then I will be so so happy.”

The winner of Miss England will be invited to participate in the Miss World pageant in 2026, where she will compete against contestants from across the globe.

Millie says pageants have moved on a lot since the days of bikini rounds and being judged just on appearance, saying they have left her feeling ‘empowered’.

Millie outside of her dress sponsor, Dot's Frocks in Manchester

“Women are so powerful. So much has changed in this day and age. People have realised what pageants should be about.”

Millie highlights the range of topics modern pageant contestants can compete in during ‘fast track rounds’, the majority of which turn away from traditional beauty and looks, and concentrate more towards achievement and personal skills.

The categories include an ethical round, sports woman, top fundraiser, talent, and ‘bare-faced beauty’ round, which Millie described as encouraging contestants to “break barriers and embrace our natural beauty”.

“I don’t think pageants are talked about enough,” she added. “It’s one thing to be beautiful on the outside, but it’s a whole different thing to be beautiful on the inside, and that is what pageants are about.

Millie Suiter has been crowned Miss Norfolk

“It’s about showcasing the work you are doing with charity, it’s about spreading awareness, and about what you can do to make a difference.”

As part of the Miss World pageants’ recent rebranding, it has introduced a ‘Beauty with a purpose’ scheme, which focuses on contestants’ charity work.

“What I love about Miss England is the whole ethos of “beauty with a purpose”, so, what is your purpose, what can you do to create a positive change, what is your passion?”

As her chosen cause, Millie is raising awareness around dementia, supporting a charity close to her heart, Dancing with Dementia.

Dancing with dementia is a group that supports people with dementia as well as those suffering from loneliness and isolation, which can be a contributing factor to developing dementia.

“Music is so important to keep the brain stimulated. It can unlock memories and take people back to a certain place in their lives,” she said.

Before university, Millie worked in care for three years, ‘gravitating’ towards dementia patients.

“I learned so much from it, how important it is to be in the moment with someone with dementia, to step into their world.”

To support Millie in the Miss England competition, you can vote for her through the Miss England app.