Scaffolding up on King’s Lynn building hit by devastating blaze at the weekend
Action is already being taken to restore a building that was damaged by a large fire at the weekend.
The work follows the blaze inside a flat on Purfleet Street in Lynn on Sunday evening.
Fire crews were called to the scene at 8.57pm following reports of the fire. Residents living in the building were then evacuated.
This morning, scaffolding was seen going up on the building, with workmen at the scene.
Yesterday, a spokesperson for Merkur Slots - which has a venue under the flat -confirmed to the Lynn News that its premises received no fire damage, but that it was “reviewing” its opening times.
A total of 11 fire crews arrived at the scene and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters remained at the scene for a large part of the day yesterday, damping down and checking for hotspots.
On Sunday evening, a police officer at the scene confirmed to the Lynn News that there were no injuries as result of the fire and advised nearby residents to keep their windows shut.
The smoke from the fire travelled far and could be seen from as far as the St James Street area.
At the time of the fire, both Purfleet Street and Baker Lane were closed.