Action is already being taken to restore a building that was damaged by a large fire at the weekend.

The work follows the blaze inside a flat on Purfleet Street in Lynn on Sunday evening.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 8.57pm following reports of the fire. Residents living in the building were then evacuated.

Scaffolding is going up on the fire stuck building on Purfleet Street

This morning, scaffolding was seen going up on the building, with workmen at the scene.

Yesterday, a spokesperson for Merkur Slots - which has a venue under the flat -confirmed to the Lynn News that its premises received no fire damage, but that it was “reviewing” its opening times.

A total of 11 fire crews arrived at the scene and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Scaffolding was seen on the building this morning

Firefighters remained at the scene for a large part of the day yesterday, damping down and checking for hotspots.

On Sunday evening, a police officer at the scene confirmed to the Lynn News that there were no injuries as result of the fire and advised nearby residents to keep their windows shut.

The smoke from the fire travelled far and could be seen from as far as the St James Street area.

At the time of the fire, both Purfleet Street and Baker Lane were closed.

Drone pictures taken yesterday morning show the impact of the fire on the building on Purfleet Street. Picture: The Drone Guy

Fire crews seen tackling the blaze on Purfleet Street on Sunday night. Picture: Oliver von Schassowe Pawellek