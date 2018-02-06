Action plea over grim death toll on A47 in West Norfolk

The lobbying group seeking to upgrade the A47 has said that the death of four people on the road in Norfolk so far this year shows urgent action is needed.

A van driver in his 50s, who was seriously hurt in a crash on the A47 at Tilney All Saints, became the latest fatality when he died in hospital in Cambridge on Friday.

Emergency crews were also called to the A47 at Constitution Hill and at Scarning in recent weeks following accidents, which claimed the lives of three people.

North-West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham added his voice to Conservative colleague and Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman this week in demanding action.

Sir Henry said MPs have “kick-started” the revival of a cross-party campaign group to push forward vital changes to the A47 following “the number of recent tragedies which illustrates the need for urgent action”.

The A47 Alliance, which is supported by MPs and businesses in Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Suffolk, urges the dualling of the A47 from Peterborough to Great Yarmouth.

Its short-term aims include dualling the section from Tilney All Saints to East Winch, including the Hardwick flyover, at an estimated cost of £129.7 million, by 2025.

West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long said: “People who use the road from this end, the King’s Lynn to Peterborough stretch, will see its hazards and problems.

“The road does not allow for overtaking which means traffic can be slow moving.

“Faster drivers are unable to overtake those who prefer to go at a slower pace.

“There have been a number of accidents at the Broadend Road junction in Walsoken over the years and they will continue to be until something is done. If the road was made into a dual carriageway this would rid the need to alter the junction.”