Active King's Lynn fundraiser recognised for work

Phil Davies, a member of Lynn Priory Rotary Club, is pictured being presented with a Community Service Certificate award this week.

The certificate, which was presented to Mr Davies on Tuesday evening at Lynn’s golf club, recognises the achievements of Rotarians for their work in the local community.

Mr Davies joined the club in 2012 before becoming chairman in 2014.

He has been a stalwart of several new fundraising initiatives, including an Easter Egg Trail and charity golf day.

The former takes place in Sandringham Woods and has attracted roughly 3,000 people since its inception.

Meanwhile, the golf day and associated auctions have raised over £8,000 for local charities.

Richard High of the Rotary Club said: “Phil does not seek recognition for his charitable work. “Indeed, he personally shies away from all publicity. However, this should not detract from the immense contribution Phil has made to our local community. He is a fine example of the Rotary motto-Service above Self-and is worthy of lasting recognition for his selfless devotion to our local community.”

Latterly, Mr Davies has helped organise the 2019 Priory Com/Voc project, a fundraising Swimarathon from which many local charities benefit including West Norfolk Young Carers, West Norfolk Mind, Little Discoverers, the Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company and the Gaywood Community Bungalow Project.

Pictured alongside Mr Davies are Nick Cork, left, and Rotary Club president Robert Jones, right.

