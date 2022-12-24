Actor and comedian Rufus Hound has paid a visit to Captain Fawcett’s Marvellous Barbershop Museum in Lynn.

Rufus, who is playing King Nigel in the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at Norwich's Theatre Royal, had tea with Fawcett founder Richie Finney.

After a quick tour of the museum, he said “What a place. Everything is totally in character. Honestly, everyone should come and see what’s been created here. It’s just amazing!

Rufus Hound with Captain Fawcett’s Marvellous Barbershop Museum founder Richie Finney

As well as being known for his acting talent and frequent appearances on comedy panel shows, Rufus is famed for his trademark whiskers, saying: “I’ve chosen to wear facial hair since I was able."

He was sporting a particularly lush ‘English handlebar’ moustache when a chance meeting led to Captain Fawcett’s collaboration with the bewhiskered comedian. The result was ‘Triumphant’, a gentleman’s grooming range which made its debut in 2019 with a moustache wax.

‘Triumphant’ was such a success, six months later the range was expanded and now includes a beard balm, beard oil and eau de parfum. The scent was inspired by Rufus riding his beloved motorcycle through English countryside.

Rufus Hound with Captain Fawcett founder Richie Finney

Rufus said: “Being asked to collaborate with Captain Fawcett is one of the most flattering things that’s ever happened to me. When ‘Triumphant’ was mentioned in Vogue it was just unreal. I mean, I’m not Beyoncé, I’m just a bloke from the theatre with his own fragrance. It’s brilliant and completely nuts.”

Actor Rufus Hound at Captain Fawcett’s Marvellous Barbershop Museum

Rufus Hound has paid a visit to Captain Fawcett’s Marvellous Barbershop Museum in Lynn

Rufus Hound at Captain Fawcett’s Marvellous Barbershop Museum in Lynn

Rufus first fell for Norfolk when he starred in the touring production of One Man, Two Guvnors, also at the Norwich Theatre Royal. He says: “Norfolk audiences are an excellent bunch. I was immediately up for coming back here to do panto. I like Norfolk very much and I could happily live in Norwich Market... it’s incredible.”