Actress who appeared in Casualty and The Bill publicly supports Queen Elizabeth Hospital

A West Norfolk actress, who has appeared in a variety of television shows including BBC One’s Casualty, has publicly shown her support for Lynn’s hospital staff.

Claire Goose, who has also appeared in ITV’s The Bill and BBC drama series Waking the Dead, posted a heartfelt video on her Twitter account on Sunday.

She expressed her support for all the “wonderful work” being undertaken by those at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital during an extremely testing time.

Claire Goose pictured as Jane Phillips in ITV's Undeniable. Picture: ITV Photos/Patrick Redmond

In the video message, the actress said: “This is a message for all the staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, Norfolk.

“Thank you for all your wonderful work in the coming weeks and coming months, it’s going to be extremely tough but we are so grateful for all your sacrifices.

“I urge everyone to continue to support you by staying home, staying safe and stop the spread of this virus. God bless and thank you.”

She finishes off the video by blowing a kiss at the camera.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital posted a reply thanking the actress for her support.

The actress, aged 45, grew up in Dersingham where she returned for her wedding day. She now lives in West London.

Read more HealthKings Lynn