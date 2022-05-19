'Address past problems', housing provider warned over £25m King's Lynn revamp

Heritage campaigners have urged a social housing provider to do more to integrate their new development proposals in Lynn with nearby historic buildings.

Earlier this week, Freebridge Community Housing unveiled a new £25 million scheme which they say will complete the decade-long project to transform Hillington Square.

Residents will be given the chance to have their say on the plans during a series of consultation events which are due to take place next week.

Freebridge Community Housing unveils plans for a further Â£25 million investment at Hillington Square King's Lynn..Vicarage House. (56676869)

But the Lynn Civic Society has given a cautious welcome to the organisation’s plan to redevelop or refurbish five housing blocks, plus community facilities.

In a statement released to the Lynn News yesterday, the group said: “The Civic Society welcomes continued investment in high quality and sustainable social housing but it is difficult to comment without plans and visualisations of the proposed new housing.

“When these are available the Civic Society committee will give their views.

“In general, we think that families are happier and better housed in traditional homes with their own front door and private outside space, but with imagination and good architectural skills, these out of date blocks could be rebuilt into modern and attractive housing.”

Freebridge is proposing to redevelop three blocks – Aitken House, Chestnut House and Norris House – plus the Providence Street Community Centre.

Two more blocks, Farrow House and Vicarage House, are also set to be refurbished under the plans.

The organisation says that, in total, 70 new homes will be created, with 26 more revamped.

Formal plans are expected to be submitted later this summer and it is hoped that work could be completed as early as 2025.

The new proposals come after plans to demolish and rebuild each of the five blocks were rejected by West Norfolk Council last summer.

The Civic Society said: “We felt that the previous submitted scheme missed some opportunities to create south facing outdoor space, integrate with adjacent heritage buildings and enhance the general public realm.

“We hope the new scheme will address these issues.”