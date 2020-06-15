Adjusting to the new reality: King's Lynn staff and shoppers reflect on first day back
Published: 14:45, 15 June 2020
| Updated: 14:47, 15 June 2020
Officials at several of Lynn’s independent businesses say they are optimistic they can cope with the economic impact of coronavirus now they can resume trading.
Many town centre shops re-opened today for the first time since lockdown began in late March, while some will follow over the coming days.
For many, re-opening has meant getting used to new ways of doing things and new essential items to wear at work.
