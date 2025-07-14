Around 40 members of West Norfolk Autism Group (WNAG) enjoyed a “fantastic afternoon” with emergency service crews.

They met first responders, West Norfolk Police and an emergency paramedic crew.

The young people and adults enjoyed getting inside the police van and ambulance, setting off the sirens, having their oxygen levels checked, working the hydraulic stretcher and having their fingerprints taken.

West Norfolk Autism Group enjoyed a "fantastic afternoon" with members of the emergency services

They also liked trying on the police uniforms and checking out the handcuffs. Police cadets and neighbourhood community officer Daniel Brock even played tennis with group members in the scorching heat.

The event was held at Lynn’s Beulah Street Scout headquarters on Saturday.

Trustee of WNAG Karan McKerrow said: “Lots of cool refreshments, cups of tea and some brilliant cakes baked by two of our mums who are bakers - included a wonderful 999 cake and emergency services-themed cup cakes. The afternoon was a resounding success for everyone. Lots of laughter and very relaxed at this community event.

'ello, 'ello - what's going on here! A youngster all dressed up during the emergency services day

“Arts and crafts, outdoor games, racing fire engines and table tennis kept everyone highly entertained.”

Karan, a retired police officer, said: “Some of our members, who were very nervous about meeting the police and ambulance crews, were totally transformed by the end of the afternoon. Thank you so much to our frontline workers for coming and spending their very valuable time with us. It was very much appreciated by everyone.”

Find out more about the group at: www.westnorfolkautismgroup.org.uk

Finger prints and dressing up kept youngsters entertained