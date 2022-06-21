More news, no ads

Discover King's Lynn is holding an advanced social media training session to support businesses.

A totally free, all-day session, 10am-5pm, either on July 6 or July 15 at The Place, in New Conduit Street.

The sessions cover:

Discover King's Lynn.

• Social media for business, including follower & content strategy

• Email marketing

• Websites

• Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok, Facebook, LinkedIn

• Google my business

• Strap lines

• Overcoming risks of social media and more!

Book your place at xav@clockworkcity.co.uk.