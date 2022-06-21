Discover King's Lynn advanced social media training session for businesses at The Place, in New Conduit Street
Published: 09:45, 21 June 2022
| Updated: 09:46, 21 June 2022
Discover King's Lynn is holding an advanced social media training session to support businesses.
A totally free, all-day session, 10am-5pm, either on July 6 or July 15 at The Place, in New Conduit Street.
The sessions cover:
• Social media for business, including follower & content strategy
• Email marketing
• Websites
• Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok, Facebook, LinkedIn
• Google my business
• Strap lines
• Overcoming risks of social media and more!
Book your place at xav@clockworkcity.co.uk.