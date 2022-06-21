Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Discover King's Lynn advanced social media training session for businesses at The Place, in New Conduit Street

By Pete Woodhouse
Published: 09:45, 21 June 2022
 | Updated: 09:46, 21 June 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Discover King's Lynn is holding an advanced social media training session to support businesses.

A totally free, all-day session, 10am-5pm, either on July 6 or July 15 at The Place, in New Conduit Street.

The sessions cover:

Discover King's Lynn.
Discover King's Lynn.

• Social media for business, including follower & content strategy

• Email marketing

• Websites

• Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok, Facebook, LinkedIn

• Google my business

• Strap lines

• Overcoming risks of social media and more!

Book your place at xav@clockworkcity.co.uk.

Business Kings Lynn Pete Woodhouse
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE