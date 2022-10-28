Traveller and adventurer Ben Gore from Lynn has completed a desert trek that covered the distance of a double marathon.

The 24 year old caught malaria when he was younger and seeing his dad walk 100k for the charity Malaria No More inspired him to take on a hot and challenging trek across the Sahara Desert for a children’s charity earlier this month.

The East Anglian organisation Break supports children and young people involved within the care system and having left his position with them to work for a healthcare agency, the intrepid fundraiser set a challenge that he described as ‘the hardest thing I could imagine” to raise funds for the charity as a goodbye gift.

Ben Gore has visited Oman and Nepal on his adventure travels

Ben said: “I hiked two marathons, about 84k, across the desert in just under 14 hours.

“It was incredibly difficult and it broke me. My left quad completely gave out and I hit a few walls mentally, struggling to walk and having to drag my leg for the last part of the trek.

“Adventurer is my identity and on the walk I had lots of time to think.

“I had to think in 10k walks and break it down. The idea of my dad putting himself through endurance was so inspiring and I have a sense of endurance and adventure.”

Originally from London, Ben moved to Lynn when he was five and left at the age of 18 and before his Sahara walk he trained for it in Borneo and Morocco and in the desert for two months.

He said: “It was the hardest thing I have ever done with the sea and the sun and my feet swelled up.

“The temperature in the Sahara was usually between 29 and 38 degrees.

“I wasn’t affected physically because of the heat as I have spent the majority of my life in hot places such as West Africa, but mentally I sometimes felt I was wearing lead shoes.”

Ben has raised £1583 for the charity which will be donated to the residential children’s home in Lynn and plans to continue his adventures further. He said: “I want to cycle from Lynn to Turkey.

"When I got to the end of the double marathon it was quite empowering to have travelled all that way on my own legs.”

For further information visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ben-gore